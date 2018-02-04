Why. Would. John. Do. This. Again.

In the opening minutes, he introduces himself and says, “I’m John!” and we know John. We know.

We then see a flashback to when John was – how shall we put this? – ruthlessly trolled on last season of Married at First Sight, given he was matched with a woman named Deb who wanted one thing and one thing only.

A man from the Polynesian islands.

Understandably, she was pissed off from the moment she laid eyes on him, and yelled things like, "I GOT NOTHING I WANTED. EVEN THE ORANGE CAKE..." and then for the next two weeks criticised everything he did/said/thought because he never really made enough of an effort to become Polynesian.

We can confirm that John has, if possible, become even less Polynesian and now has just one criteria: A woman who has not exclusively requested a man of a race that John is not. That's it.

That woman, it would appear, is Mel.

Mel has had very bad luck in the dating department, so has decided that the best option is to be matched by strangers whose track record is frankly offensive.

EXPERT MATCH 8,374: John and Mel