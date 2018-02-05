It’s the morning after Troy brushed his teeth like he was in the midst of a violent exorcism, and he remarks to his new fake wife, “My breath stinks!”

… Cool.

On top of being an unusual thing to say to a human you’re trying to impress, we are promptly reminded that Troy will likely be brushing his teeth again in the near future, and Ashley is going to have to quickly work out how to best deal with that.

Will she… question him on it? Will she provide him with tuna at intervals during his teeth-brushing routine? Will she yell at the top of her lungs before evacuating the hotel, the state, and then eventually, the country?

Only time will tell.

ANYWHO - it's time to meet couple number one million and no more pls we already have enough.

There's Gab, who seems nice, and Nasser who describes himself as "very attractive" before giving himself a rating of seven out of 10 which seems fairly... average.

John Aiken describes him as "quirky" which makes us nervous, and all three experts seem to have given up on actually convincing us their matches are worthwhile, with Trish mumbling something about "potential" and "neuroscience" before seizuring and collapsing on her iPad.

EXPERT MATCH 50 HUNDRED: Gab and Nasser.