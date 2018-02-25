The Twins recap Married at First Sight ep 17: Ryan finally gets his revenge.

No.

John Aiken just made a comment in passing but we shan’t let it slide.

As the couples were arriving at the commitment ceremony, he casually mentioned, “we’re halfway through the experiment”.

Ha ha ha ha… HOW.

Of course, the serious question is: how can we only be halfway when this show has already been going for forever?

It's a question no one, least of all us, has the answer to.

We begin with all the couples doing precisely what we've all been doing for the last four days: Doing a gossip about the dinner party.

Carly casually says to Justin, "Did you see the speech Dean made?" and no Carly, he didn't, because he was obviously on his way home from the Ice Cream Machine Oscars in Milan and HOW is that not against the rules.

It's hard for Carly because she is here with the purpose of finding a fake husband, but it is unexpectedly difficult to bond with someone who is in a hemisphere that is not the same as you.

It's also hard for Justin, because he is here to sell his fake wife - but also the experts - an ice cream machine, but so far no one has shown much interest, probably because ice cream machines are not something the average person... needs.

Meanwhile, Gab is yelling at Nasser for refusing to sleep with her, and we are entirely certain his abstinence is a choice he has made purely out of fear he might get distracted and miss out on some gossip.

As he tries to make up a decision before the commitment ceremony, he explains that he thinks he might be in the friend zone with Gab, but mostly because encouraging any sort of romantic connection between them would detract from the real reason he is here: To shit on Tracey and Dean and also sometimes Davina.