We begin with Jo reflecting that, yeah, Sean hasn’t touched/looked at/acknowledged her in upwards of two weeks, but it’s helped her realise one really important thing: Love will come.

But… love will not come.

Because Sean wants to die and that is not a quality one wants in their romantic partner, mostly because it can be a real downer.

Meanwhile, Dean and Tracey are giggling about how they’re winning the show because of how much sex they’ve been having.

But, firstly, this show has no winners. Only losers. And secondly, Dean seems pretty keen on Davina who he describes as “hot… super fun and super sexual,” which sounds a lot like something he ought not to say out loud.

Speaking of things people ought not to say out loud, Davina is speaking.

She thinks Dean is hot, and would like to get to know him more. But she would never cut someone’s grass. Except for this time. And also for always.

STOP, PLS.

There's an announcement.

Tonight will be the first commitment ceremony, where the couples have the chance to a) look into the eyes of the experts and say 'na, but srsly wtf', and b) decide whether or not they will continue with this unspeakably flawed experiment.

But there are RULES, and no they don't make sense.

Each person gets to choose whether they want to stay or leave the experiment, but if one person in a couple wants to stay, and the other wants to leave, they both have to stay.