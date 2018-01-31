It’s the morning after Sean and Jo’s wedding, and Sean has officially made the decision that he doesn’t want to be alive any longer.

He looks directly down the barrel of the camera with an expression of utter despair, mostly because Jo has been awake since 5am singing SHOW TUNES.

Sean’s only words are, “I can’t feel anything but tired right now…” and Jo’s lack of self awareness is something we can all aspire to.

While Sean tries to free himself from the leash the producers have used to stop him from escaping, we meet Davina.

She's Insta-famous and a bikini model, but she's sick of everyone seeing her as an Insta-famous bikini model.

Mel Schilling relates very much, and asks; "You're so beautiful... why do you need us?" because only ugly people are allowed to be single.

Cool, cool.

Catch up on all of our recaps here:

Davina couldn't find someone normal, so that's why she came here she explains, and lol.

This brings us to Ryan, a tradie who claims to work 24 hour days which is most definitely a lie.

The experts say this is a couple who, "really need to trust in our expertise," and what f*cking expertise, sir?

EXPERT MATCH FIVE: Davina and Ryan