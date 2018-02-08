The Twins recap Married at First Sight ep 8: Davina just tried to steal someone's husband.

It’s the last day of Justin and Carly’s honeymoon and Justin has decided that as a millionaire, it’s time to ‘give back’ to the good people of Vanuatu.

Except Justin didn’t decide that at all.

A producer was wracked with guilt about how many locals Justin had propositioned regarding his (stupid) ice cream maker business, so decided that Justin and Carly should visit a school and give them textas or some sh*t.

As soon as they arrive, Justin starts yelling at the children to behave themselves or they WON’T GET THE TEXTAS that he didn’t even buy, and then says he once read something about the importance of giving back, but you should be careful “not to stretch yourself”.

No... no one ever said that.

The kids go back to living in poverty and Justin goes back to telling as many people as possible that he's a millionaire.

Oh.

It's Troy.

He's having a sunset picnic with his fake wife Ashley, and says at her "I just keep falling more in love with you," which is uncomfortable given it's day three. He then aggressively grabs her chin out of nowhere and kisses her as intensely as he brushes his teeth but much worse.

Ashley, afraid she is being eaten, demands he stop because he is coming on "way too strong" which is a profound understatement.

Troy then reflects that, yeah, he feels disappointed. But mostly for her. And their relationship. Because she be all crazy overreacting about someone kissing her without her consent.