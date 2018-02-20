The Twins recap Married at First Sight ep 15: The fight about sex that has us all horrified.

We open with Ashley asking Troy what he’s having for breakfast, and him responding nonchalantly, “just classic chicken breast with potatoes”.

WHO ARE YOU TROLLING AND WHY, TROY? That’s not at all a breakfast food and you know it.

Speaking of trolling, Justin has decided that Carly doesn’t know enough about his life as a businessman, so takes her to visit one of his ice cream machines.

Is this… are we watching… an ad for ice cream machines? Because we don’t… need one.

It is at this moment we are reminded that Justin is only here to sell Carly, but also the experts, but also us, one of his machines, and we do not like it at all.

Once Justin is finished offering Carly a “good price,” he takes her to a boat dock as a surprise.

“Boating is either in your blood or it’s not,” he tells us, but we think boating is also a little bit to do with whether you can afford a boat. Justin tells Carly that her not liking boats would be a deal breaker, and for all this talk about boats, where’s your…?

Oh.

Yeah. So Justin sold his boat. But he is sure to point out another boat that belongs to someone who is not him, and yell at Carly, “MY BOAT WAS LIKE THAT BOAT,” and this man is not a millionaire at all.

He is the worst kind of millionaire. A fake millionaire.

Meanwhile, Davina is attempting to justify her affair with Dean by saying things like, "We all make mistakes," and... nah.

She's at her fake husband Ryan's farm for the afternoon, and his parents are asking how their fake marriage is going.