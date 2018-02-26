The Twins recap Married at First Sight: The argument that shows us Dean's true colours.

Yes, well.

It’s time for the husbands to live with their wives for a week, and Telv has been in Sarah’s house for four minutes so has obviously already drawn a set of balls on her blackboard.

They both laugh because balls – especially very big ones – are always funny.

But you know what isn’t funny? Dean. And the weird ‘urban’ cap he’s wearing.

Okay, pause. Ever since Dean aka Visionz did a rap for Tracey in a completely empty bar that precisely no one asked for, he dresses like goddamn T-Pain and no. You are not urban. You are an executive creative director from Manly.

Gab has decided she won’t let Nasser stay in her house because she doesn’t want her daughter to wake up to a “stranger”. This feels like an unusually sensible decision, especially because Nasser’s favourite activities include a) bending down to vacuum in only his underpants and b) holding people captive until they give him the gossip he needs. Gab is protecting Nasser from himself and deep down he appreciates that.

Oh. Blair exists and she’s having thoughts but also wearing that hat that makes her look like she should be on The Voice.

She is reminiscing about the better times in their four week long relationship that we have not at all been following.

Apparently she's married to a man named 'Sean' and oh yeah this is the guy who somehow looks like every member of One Direction. All we can remember about him is that for a few weeks now he's had an inexplicable red mark on his forehead and are you okay did you walk into a branch.

Anywho, Blair keeps insisting she won't give up, which is precisely always a bad idea given relationships generally require enthusiastic consent from both parties. When one person forces another to stay in a relationship against their will, we're pretty sure that's called 'kidnapping' which is frowned upon by everyone except John Aiken.