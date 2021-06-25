I joined OnlyFans to see what the fuss is about and holy no someone call the police.

Okay.

Firstly, no one call the police.

That was an exaggeration from someone who grew up Catholic and has a lot of residual guilt over sexual content.

Soz.

But someone needs to call someone because this sh*t is hectic.

After 12 months of hearing whispers about OnlyFans, I decided to sign up to find out what the hell it is and what goes on there.

For context, OnlyFans is a social media platform - like Instagram or TikTok - where users can buy or sell original content via a subscription. As you can imagine, people aren't typically paying for a nice photo of a sunset. Unless that sunset has a butt in it. In which case, yes, people are paying for that and they'd like to see more, please.

Accounts are behind a paywall, and users (mostly) post X-rated videos and photos for a monthly fee. You can also leave tips for creators (if, for example, you particularly like their butt), as well as comment on their content and direct message them, if you want to ask for something... specific. OnlyFans takes 20 per cent of what a person makes, with the creator getting the other 80 per cent.

Before a select few people start yelling at me in the comments, it's worth noting that OnlyFans is not exclusively for adult content. Some creators are food or fitness influencers who use it to establish a paid subscriber base. But one of the defining features of OnlyFans - and the reason it's thrived as a platform - is that it doesn't have the same censorship rules as other forms of social media. The buying and selling of adult content is at the core of its business model, and its top creators are women.