A definitive ranking of the very best Married at First Sight contestants of all time.

As we enter another MAFS season, it's hard to accept that we have now sat through almost a decade of this show airing. Time flies when you're having chaotic fun.

That's 10 seasons of scandals, feuds, couple-swapping, breakups, heartbreaks, and the occasional love story.

Married at First Sight debuted in 2015 with a simple format: a bunch of single strangers get married under the guise of an 'experiment'. From there, the show blossomed into what it is today, which includes weekly dinners and an annual couples' retreat to enhance the drama experiment.

And oh boy, we've met some unique characters along the way.

As season 11 kicks off, we've decided to count down the best MAFS contestants of all time. Sorry if your fave missed out, we were spoilt for choice!

20. Elizabeth Sobinoff.

