'If you find love, you take love.' Domenica Calarco on her new relationship with her ex-husband's friend.

We've watched Domenica Calarco's love life with a vested interest ever since she walked down the aisle on Married At First Sight in 2022.

The former makeup artist, who shot to fame with her on-screen partner Jack Millar, didn't find a happily ever after on the reality dating show, but has since found love again.

With her first husband's friend.

Calarco opened up about her new relationship on Listnr Radio in July.

"It’s actually a very complicated story. We've actually known each other for a very, very long time," she shared.

"He was actually friends with my ex-husband which some people might find as controversial but I think if you find love, you take love."

The reality star continued by telling listeners the pair had initially formed a connection during COVID. Shortly after, Calarco went on to star in Married At First Sight.

"At the time, it wasn’t the right timing for him and I to be in a proper relationship so I went on my MAFS journey," she explained. "And funnily enough, his name is Jack and I married a Jack on MAFS."