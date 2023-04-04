Domenica Calarco is one of the biggest stars to walk out of the Married At First Sight experiment.

The former bride, who married Jack Miller on season nine of the reality TV series, has since solidified herself as a content creator with over 543,000 followers on Instagram.

It's been a little over a year since we first met Domenica and she's gone on to do some very exciting things. From a new reality TV show gig to a public romance, here's what she's been up to since MAFS.

Right after stepping off of MAFS, Domenica was signed to a top celebrity agent SF Management, which represents Australian stars like Karl Stefanovic and Phoebe Burgess.

She and Jack were fan favourites but sadly didn't last outside of the experiment — however, their friendship remained.

"[It] could never be weird between us," she told WHO in August 2022. "We are one of a kind, and Jack will always have a place in my heart."

Now that her former husband has moved on with Love Island Australia star Courtney Stubbs, the reality star said: "I want nothing more than for him to be happy; which he is."

Following the finale episode of season nine in 2022, Domenica told her fans she has her heart set on releasing her own makeup line.

"I can't wait to do makeup tutorials. I cannot wait to engage with you I can't wait to see what you guys want to see on my Instagram," she said.

In June, she relaunched her infamous OnlyFans page.

Her former stint on the adults-content platform caused drama on the show after fellow bride Olivia Frazer allegedly shared nude photos of Domenica. Whilst the content isn't explicit on her page nowadays, she shares her day-to-day activities, makeup and workout routines.

Later that year, in August 2022, the former bride opened up about her brief romance with an Italian man — who she affectionately named Mr Napoli — she met during a holiday in Europe.

But just a few weeks in, the pair split up.

"My summer romance hasn't played out how I guess I wanted it to play out," she explained. "As much as I want to say everything and talk about everything, I think there are certain details of this thing that I wanna keep private."

Domenica also launched a podcast alongside her MAFS co-star Ella Ding, Sit With Us.