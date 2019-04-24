A year ago, MAFS Jo walked down the aisle in glittery thongs. Now, she's an influencer.

We always knew Jo Mcpharlin (aka Foxy Jojo) would be back in our lives. A lil’ ol’ thing like Married at First Sight was just never going to be enough to contain the season five favourite.

We know this because:

a) She arrived to her fake wedding in a literal horse-drawn carriage;

b) She wore glittery platform thongs down the aisle (with the word ‘bride’ on them… you know, just in case we/she forgot);

c) She gifted us – nay, the nation – with the word ‘kisseroono’ (see video below).

Video by Channel 9

And now, a year on from being dumped by some bloke whose name is no longer important, she’s living the life for which all MAFS/Australian reality television alum seemed destined. Yes, Jo is a bona fide Instagram influencer.

The Adelaide single mum has been posting a series of shots in which she’s modelling outfits and slinging discounts for labels including Kennedy’s Boutique, JHeartTango and Aussie label Astor and Tyne, tucked among messages about body positivity and embracing curves.

(In case you’re curious, her handle is @foxyjojo77. Because of course it is.)