A year ago, MAFS Jo walked down the aisle in glittery thongs. Now, she's an influencer.

We always knew Jo Mcpharlin (aka Foxy Jojo) would be back in our lives. A lil’ ol’ thing like Married at First Sight was just never going to be enough to contain the season five favourite.
We know this because:
a) She arrived to her fake wedding in a literal horse-drawn carriage;
b) She wore glittery platform thongs down the aisle (with the word ‘bride’ on them… you know, just in case we/she forgot);
c) She gifted us – nay, the nation – with the word ‘kisseroono’ (see video below).
And now, a year on from being dumped by some bloke whose name is no longer important, she’s living the life for which all MAFS/Australian reality television alum seemed destined. Yes, Jo is a bona fide Instagram influencer.
The Adelaide single mum has been posting a series of shots in which she’s modelling outfits and slinging discounts for labels including Kennedy’s Boutique, JHeartTango and Aussie label Astor and Tyne, tucked among messages about body positivity and embracing curves.
(In case you’re curious, her handle is @foxyjojo77. Because of course it is.)
View this post on Instagram
No better way to Brighten up a cold wet weekend than to wear this super comfortable @jhearttango tropical wrap dress. So elegant, totally flattering and smart its my absolute favourite dress and even better if you pop Foxyjojo15 in the discount code to get 15%off love love love. May the week ahead be filled it great shopping ???? #jhearttango #wrapdress #brightandcolourful #buytoday #curvy #loveyourself
Top Comments
“Love Island/Bachelor In Paradise but with *more* bogans” - I don’t think that would be humanly possible!