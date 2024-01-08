Lizzie Sobinoff had a weird feeling postpartum. She found out there was bugs ‘living inside’ her.

We first met Elizabeth 'Lizzie' Vega-Sobinoff in 2019, after she appeared on Married At First Sight and subsequently won the hearts of the nation.

Four years on, she's living her best life with her husband Alex Vega and their newborn baby, who was born in November 2023.

But just recently the reality TV star gave fans a health update after spending the first few days of 2024 in the hospital and narrowly avoiding intensive care.

Last week, Lizzie told followers that she was in hospital from Saturday until Thursday after she "found out I had some very nasty bugs living in me from birth."

"I had an infection for all the duration of my postpartum and my results had come back from a swab that resulted in a phone call on Friday afternoon," she wrote, adding she was then required to stay in hospital for six days while on a "drip for antibiotics."

"The bugs I have could lead to [an] ICU stay if not treated and very scary consequences if they reach my organs," she continued.

"I should have [spoken] up earlier that things weren't right. I just didn't know what to expect postpartum."