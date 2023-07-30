Seb Guilhaus appeared on Married at First Sight in 2020. This is his life now.

Former Married At First Sight star Sebastian Guilhaus has been arrested following a drug bust in Adelaide, The Advertiser reports.

Serious and Organised Crime Branch detectives arrested the 35-year-old at his Croydon home on Friday, and also seized 870 grams of methamphetamine — with an estimated street value around $90,000 — they allegedly found during a raid.

The Serious and Organised Crime Branch Detective Superintendent Billy Thompson said the drugs found was a significant amount.

"Methamphetamine causes terrible harm to users and to our communities," Thompson said.

"This seizure is a significant amount and would have a street value of approximately $90,000. Those who traffic illicit drugs in these amounts do so purely for their own greed, they have no care for others."

Guilhaus appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Friday, charged with one count of trafficking in a commercial quantity of methamphetamine.

He was remanded in custody to reappear for a bail hearing this week.

Guilhaus appeared on MAFS' seventh season in 2020 and was coupled with returning bride Elizabeth 'Lizzie' Sobinoff.

Their relationship made it beyond final vows, but they broke up in early 2021.

Before this, Guilhaus played 48 games in the South Australia National Football League.

After, Guilhaus launched a wellness and fitness coaching business and has grown a 90,000-strong Instagram following.

In 2021 he was named one of Adelaide's 'most eligible singles'.

Online, he describes himself as an "athlete/creator/thought provoker".

He also joined OnlyFans last year, where he shares so-called "spicy stuff".

Feature image: Channel Nine/Instagram @seb.guilhaus.