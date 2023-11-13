MAFS' Lizzie Sobinoff had two controversial exes before meeting her husband.

Lizzie Sobinoff first entered our hearts, minds, and TV screens on the 2019 season of Married at First Sight.

Four years on, Lizzie is now married and has just had her first baby, a daughter with husband Alex Vega.

No more toaster pizza for this new mamma! (If you know, you know.)

The daughter's name is yet to be disclosed, but she was born on November 8, 2023. Lizzie shared a photo with her precious newborn and Alex, which she captioned: "I have never been happier. My everything. A love so strong. Pure bliss."

In another post, she wrote "She is absolute perfection to me. She is everything to me. I’m so in love with our daughter. Words cannot express my love for her."

Lizzie Sobinoff and her husband Alex Vega with their newborn Image: Instagram/@lizalizzieelizabeth.