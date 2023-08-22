Booka Nile rose to fame as a member of Perth metalcore band Make Them Suffer before sliding inside the households of thousands of Australians each night as a popular bride on Married at First Sight.
But now Booka has a new role: as a mum.
She might have failed to find a spark with groom electrician Brett Helling on MAFS, but Booka has a new man in life. She's just welcomed her first son Halen (affectionately known as Wubbs) with close friend Luke Millar in April 2023.
Booka's family structure is a little unconventional.
Speaking with Mamamia, Booka admitted that she didn't plan on having a baby anytime soon. "The pregnancy was a surprise. It was a complete surprise," she said.
In fact, she wasn't actually in a relationship with Luke when she found out she was pregnant. "Luke and I went on a couple of dates. We only hooked up once. It was definitely not a plan," she told us.