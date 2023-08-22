"I was like, 'How is this even possible?' And I was on the mini pill as well. But because I'm on a mini pill, it has to be taken at the same time every day — I think that's where I went wrong."

The idea of motherhood was on Booka's mind. While not necessarily right now but in the future with the reality star previously considering freezing her eggs.

At the time of her two dates with Luke, Booka was just looking to casually date and avoiding anything too serious.

However, the universe had other ideas. After finding out she was pregnant, Booka and Luke met up for coffee to discuss how to proceed. "It wasn't an instant decision," Booka said.

"I wanted to chat to Luke first before any decisions were 100 per cent made. But I did feel in my gut, I was like, 'I think getting rid of this baby, it will actually be really hard.' If I don't go through it with it."

"There was a big part of me that was like, 'This could maybe be the only chance I have at having a baby because I am in my 30s.' There's all sorts of things going through my head.

"Luke and I kind of made the decision together, which was really strange considering we hardly knew each other.... by the end of the coffee date, he's like, 'So are we doing this?' And I was like, 'I think we're doing this.'"

Despite deciding to have a baby together, the pair decided to remove romance from the equation early on. "I think it would be crazy to just jump headfirst into a relationship," she said.

"I don't want us to just think of being together because I'm pregnant. I think that's not the foundations for a good relationship... Look, maybe one day in the future, we'll fall in love. But we definitely don't try to force that because that could precipitate a disaster between us.