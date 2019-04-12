"I’m disgusted and ashamed of the way I acted." MAFS Sam apologises for his behaviour.

From body-shaming his wife on national-television and then ruthlessly cheating on her, Sam Ball quickly secured his spot as one of Married at First Sight‘s villains this year, and managed to maintain that status throughout the entire season.

Even during the final dinner party, he continued to infuriate his fellow participants as he denied any wrongdoing, and then did not show up for the reunion the next night.

His actions, needless to say, showed no remorse for how he had behaved to the women he had relationships with during the experiment.

But now it seems that Ball has finally done some long overdue self-reflection, apologising to fans for his actions.

“I’m sorry if I’ve offended anyone, male or female, that’s watched the show,” the reality TV star said on a video which he posted to Instagram.

“I’m disgusted and ashamed of the way I acted and treated other people,” he continued. “I made a lot of mistakes, and I’m going to be a better person for that.”

View this post on Instagram Don’t always believe what you see on TV. A post shared by Samuel (@who_is_samm) on Apr 11, 2019 at 4:22am PDT

Ball, who worked as a construction worker before the show, also revealed his new career move, which is super unpredictable for ex-reality TV contestants: A YouTuber.

“You know, moving forward I’m looking forward to this YouTube channel, showing you the real me not the edited version.”

“Happy to be back to reality and hope to see you all in the near future,” Ball concluded the post.