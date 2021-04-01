15 times Bryce has crossed the line on this season of MAFS so far.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page.

Right now, Bryce Ruthven is one of the most talked about men in Australia.

Despite everything that's going on in the news cycle at the moment, he continues to make headlines every day.

Since this season of MAFS premiered six weeks ago, there hasn't been a single episode in which Bryce hasn't been involved in some kind of conflict or scandal.

It started with the comments he made about his 'wife' Melissa Rawson's appearance during their honeymoon, and it has escalated to shouting matches with the other contestants, a non-consensual kiss, and the breakdown of at least one other couple's relationship.

Here's everything Bryce has said and done during his time on MAFS:

The 'honesty box' challenge.

While completing the 'honesty box' challenge during the honeymoon, Bryce was asked whether Melissa was his type. He took the whole 'honesty' part very seriously.

"I’ve always gone for the blonde hair, blue eyes, tan kinda girl. And usually tall. I can’t say 100 per cent I’d come up to you in a bar and buy you a drink," he said.

"When I first saw you I thought, 'Not my type'. But, I thought, she’s not... ugly?" he continued.

The wife ranking.

When they returned from their honeymoons, the couples were asked to rank their spouses amongst the other spouses.

Bryce ranked Melissa fourth, after three women he met briefly at the dinner party.

“Fourth. You don’t even get a medal for that…” Melissa said.

Melissa, after being left in tears by Bryce's decision, still put him in first place.

The eye colour comment.

During one of the commitment ceremonies, Bryce told the experts and the rest of the contestants that Melissa would be his perfect woman if she just had the right eye colour.

Her eyes are green. He likes blue eyes.

The reaction to Melissa's personal story.

Bryce, who cheated on his own fiance, was SHOOK when he found out Melissa had once been involved with a married man.