'I spoke to the Married At First Sight producers about the one big change coming this season.'

Cancel your evening plans from Sunday to Wednesday, bid goodbye to your loved ones, and buy in bulk an array of soft cheeses and artisan crackers because guess what time it is? It's MAFS season, baby!

Our calendars are about to become chained to when Married at First Sight is airing, our social media will be flooded by MAFS gossip and memes, and the office coffee machine will never be as busy as it is on the morning after a MAFS dinner party.

I was lucky enough to preview the premiere and let me tell you: gird your goddamn loins.

It's a real rollercoaster of a first episode, with plenty of drama (duh!) but also some truly hilarious and heart-wrenching moments.

I did cry. Twice.

Watch the trailer for Married at First Sight. Post continues after video.



Video via Nine.

In a sneak peek of the season shared on 9Now, it sounds like there are some chaotic scenes to come. "I will literally ruin you," one bride says in a clip. In another teaser, a bride is heard saying "Did you hear one of the grooms... is gone."

Oop! Runaway groom! Julia Roberts is shaking.

And it appears like MAFS expert, John Aiken, asks one contestant to leave the experiment because of bad behaviour. "This story is shocking...I've heard some things that have repulsed me," John says in a commitment ceremony.