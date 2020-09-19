"I'm so grateful." Tracey Jewel and Nathan Constable are expecting their first baby together.

Former Married At First Sight star, Tracey Jewel has announced that she is expecting a baby with her partner, Nathan Constable.

This will be her first child with Constable, joining the family alongside her daughter from a previous relationship, Grace.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, writing: "We’re having a baby! We are so happy to share our beautiful news with everyone.

"I have always believed in second chances and my second baby I’ve been waiting so long for.

"My daughter Grace is going to be an amazing big sister and I’m so so grateful to be experiencing pregnancy and motherhood again with my love Nate."