'I tried the vagina balls from Fifty Shades Darker, and here's what I learned.'

If you’ve seen Fifty Shades Darker, released last week in Australia, or read the book by E. L. James, then no doubt you’ve found yourself grappling with the all-important question;
“What do vag balls feel like?”
For anyone who has escaped the Fifty Shades frenzy – here’s some context.
Before attending a masked ball, the films leading man, Christian Grey, whips out some silver pleasure balls.
This leads his love interest and leading lady Anastasia to say “I’m not putting those up my butt!”
Oh. Um, no Anastasia. Not in your butt. That is not where they belong.
Rather, Christian asks that she get onto all fours, and he inserts silver balls into her vagina. Because that's what we all do before a night out on the town.
But guys, Anastasia is totally into it.
In the book she says, "I flush from the constant movement of the silver balls. They weigh down inside me, massaging me internally and make me needy, needy for sex. Oh, the sensation is exquisite."
Well, sh*t.
I absolutely love the ball by ball description this wonderful writer shared in this ah piece. Thanks so much for this I laughed out loud several times and like the writer can't imagine trying something so intimately new amongst a crowd. I'm sorta a walking Murphy's Law kinda gal and if it can happen ...it will. Can you imagine sneezing and a subsequent ejection of a pair of oversized bb s killing a guest yikes!
I think what you missed, in comparing to Shades, is that in the movie, He commanded her and she submitted, so that the whole time she could feel them inside, it was about her obeying and yielding to His will. The physical part was about physical sensation, but the mental part was about submission and the mental part was about both of them enjoying her secret intimate obedience and His romantic dominance.
So the test needs to be for a D/s couple to be fair. Otherwise it's just the physical part, leaving out the two more important aspects for erotic enjoyment.