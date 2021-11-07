'Never underestimate hot wax on the nipples.' A sex expert's guide to temperature play.

Want to add some extra pleasurable sensations to your sex life? Of course you do.

Temperature play is the perfect way to heat things up - or cool them down - and it couldn’t be easier to get started with.

While the term might sound a little hardcore, temperature play simply means to switch up the sensations of foreplay or masturbation by experimenting with hot and cold temperatures. This could include using ice, wax play, chilling or heating up your glass or metal sex toys before use.

As someone who has been working in the sex toy industry for several years, temperature play is one of my favourite ways to keep foreplay interesting. So, if you’re looking for new ways of mixing things up in the bedroom, either on your own or with a partner, temperature play is a simple and inexpensive way of doing so.

But before you start changing the temperature dial, here's everything you need to know about temperature play during sex.

What is temperature play and why do people enjoy it?

Temperature play refers to using varying levels of temperature to add extra sensation to stimulate the body. I know this sounds rather broad, but that’s because temperature play can involve lots of different objects and toys! While it’s often associated with BDSM, temperature play can also be enjoyed by those who are less experienced in this field.

You can enjoy temperature play during foreplay with a partner, or for solo fun. The reason people love it so much is because introducing something hot or cold can ‘shock’ the senses, increasing your sensitivity and making your nerve endings more susceptible to touch.

You know that feeling when you step outside on a cold day and feel a slight shiver down your back? Temperature play helps you focus that intense sensation in one area, which can feel amazing!