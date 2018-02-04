These days, we look at our vaginas — or more correctly, vulvas — much more than women (or men) used to. And as we get older or after childbirth, many of us are shocked to find the area has changed.

So, what can you expect to happen to your vagina? What’s normal and what’s not?

First things first. Just as everyone has a different body shape, eye colour, or preference for a sexual partner, there is also enormous variation in vaginas and vulvas, regardless of age.

“It’s like anything — there’s a complete spectrum of appearances of the area and they’re all usually completely normal,” says Dr Yasmin Tan, a gynaecologist and laparoscopic surgeon with the Women’s Health and Research Institute of Australia (WHRIA).

Add the passage of time into the mix, though, and certain changes tend to be more universal.

The vagina and vulva lose thickness and the colour of the vulva can change from pink to a paler or darker hue.

The clitoris can shrink, the labia can loosen, and there may be shrinkage of some tissue, said Dr Tan. The urethral entrance may also start to “pout a little bit and look a little bit fleshy”.

“Like skin anywhere else it becomes thinner and a bit less elastic. That plumpness becomes a bit saggy.”