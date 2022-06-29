"I signed up to do a very different movie." 7 things you didn't know about Fifty Shades of Grey.

Upon its release in 2015, Fifty Shades of Grey developed a cult-like following.

The steamy on-screen scenes, the sexual tension between Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, as well as the dark topics surrounding the film and its sequels Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed, were all paramount to its success.

While the film left little to the imagination, it turns out there was full-frontal behind-the-scenes drama as well.

From admissions of "miserable" experiences to sneaky intruders, here is everything you probably didn't know about the Fifty Shades trilogy.

Dakota Johnson admits it was "psychotic" making the films.

While the actor doesn't regret making the trilogy, she admitted to Vanity Fair that she wouldn't have starred in the film if she had known how it all would have unfolded.

Johnson mistakenly misinterpreted how the film would be, because of the fact she was asked during her audition to read a monologue from Ingmar Bergman's classic psychological study.

"I was like, 'Oh, this is going to be really special'.... I signed up to do a very different version of the film we ended up making." she explained.

"....If I had known at the time that’s what it was going to be like, I don’t think anyone would’ve done it. It would’ve been like, 'Oh, this is psychotic.' But no, I don’t regret it."

E. L. James had a "miserable" time on set.

It's reported Sam Taylor-Johnson and E. L. James did not get along on set, leading to her "misery".