10 reasons why you're not getting wet during sex.

Okay, real talk. Just 'cause you can't get wet doesn't mean you're not turned on, okay? It's the same deal as guys who have trouble getting an erection. And just as frustrating.

When you're 100 percent turned on, but your body just seems to be on a whole different planet (read: dry as a bone), it can SUCK.

Sigh.

But there can be a number of reasons behind why this might be happening, and you shouldn't ever feel like it's just you.

Having trouble with lubrication is actually way more common than you might think.

"Everyone is different when it comes to women being aroused. It is very much a state of mind. If you are turned on, mid-cycle or watching something that is sexually appealing to you, arousal can be very quick," explains General Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Nicole Stamatopoulos.

"However, if you are feeling anxious, upset or depressed and not in a good mental state, it will be very difficult to get aroused."

To help suss out some of the most common causes of why you're not getting wet, we asked Dr Stamatopoulos for some help.

You're rushing things.

Woah! Slow down, buddy. Is there enough foreplay going on around here?

We know sex scenes in pretty much every movie, ever, go from zero to a hundred in the space of five seconds, but IRL it can take anywhere from 10 to 45 minutes to get fully aroused.

So, don't rush. Our bodies aren't like a switch, mmmkay? We're complex little machines.