'Years later, I still remember it vividly.' 16 women on the most sensual book they've ever read.

If Fifty Shades of Grey proved anything, it was that reading erotic fiction is nothing to be embarrassed about.

These NSFW novels not only feature some seriously steamy sex scenes, but most of them are also layered with intricate characters and complex storylines that are just as good as many best-selling books. (And in the case of sex, far better.)

To weed out the not so great erotic fiction (because we know there's far more cringe than sexy out there), we spoke to our Mamamia community to discover their favourite picks.

From Three Women to The Story of O, here are 16 women's favourite sensual novel - the ones that have stayed with them years after they first read them.

The Crimson Petal and the White by Michel Faber.

Image: Amazon.