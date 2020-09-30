So, you've got the whole tampon thing down pat, huh? You pop it in, wait a few hours, do the old switcheroo and pop in a fresh one. Easy as pie. Right?

Well, we hate to be the bearer of bad news (particularly this year), but it turns out there are actually a whole lotta different ways you could be using your tampons wrong. In fact, you'll probably learn a thing or two below (we sure did), because we hit up the President of the National Association of Specialist Obstetricians & Gynaecologists (NASOG), Associate Professor Gino Pecoraro and asked him EVERYTHING.

So grab your tampons and let's go!

1. You're inserting your tampon wrong.

Alright, let's start with the basics. Because let's face it - most of us learnt how to insert a tampon by reading the tiny leaflet inside the box. "Learning to use or insert a tampon can be a bit of a rite of passage for a girl and sometimes, instructions in the pack just don’t cut it," said Prof Pecoraro.

Truth.

"Luckily, in the days of the information superhighway, things like YouTube can help young women who might not have the benefit of an older sister or mother to help them, or simply those who prefer a little more anonymity. A quick search shows lots of videos demonstrating proper insertion and removal techniques of tampons using various models."

So how do you know if you've inserted it wrong? Well, for starters, it'll feel pretty uncomfortable.

"If inserted correctly, a tampon should not be painful and once used to it, barely noticeable. The string should be clearly visible outside the opening of the vagina and it can be used to remove the tampon if it becomes uncomfortable in any way."

2. You're doubling down and using two tampons at once, 'cause #heavyflow.

Don't... do this. "I don’t recommend inserting two tampons at once, no matter how heavy a woman’s flow is. It may push the first tampon so far inside the vagina that it becomes difficult to retreat, requiring a trip to the doctor." ARGH.