These are 50 photos of what women’s vulvas actually look like.

Welcome to The Unspeakables, a series by Mamamia that tells unflinchingly honest stories about being a woman - whatever that looks like - in 2021. You can find out more about The Unspeakables here.

This post contains photos of 50 different women's vulvas. We have chosen to make them 'click-for-view' to avoid accidental viewing, but if you're not comfortable with intimate imagery of women's bodies, maybe click away now.

From the age of 13, high school experiences led me to become self-conscious of my vulva. Due to a lack of education and horrible things other students (boys AND girls) said, I came to believe I needed to be “fixed”.

After years of this body shame dictating who I dated and who I let in, I decided to go see a plastic surgeon.

Of course, after two consultations, it was clear that I couldn’t afford the surgery. Eventually, I saved up the money for the cosmetic surgery, but I was lucky enough to see a plastic surgeon who talked me out of altering such a delicate body part.

He told me to go and educate myself on what a normal vulva looks like.

Looking back at the dozens of intimate photos I have taken, I think he would laugh if he saw how seriously I took his advice. But I no longer want to change my labia and I want to do for women all around the world what that one person did for me: I want to educate men and women on what means to be “normal” downstairs.

Nobody speaks to women like Mamamia. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

This journey has shown me that there is a huge gap in the understanding and acceptance of female genitals.

I’ve learnt that labiaplasty is the fastest growing cosmetic surgery in the world.

I’ve learnt that in Australia, it is actually the LAW that the inner labia must be photoshopped to “a single crease” before being published in a magazine.