From sore backs to aching legs: 5 weird symptoms you had no idea were period pain.

Periods are some kind of tragicomedy filled with knife-y stomach cramps, 24/7 exhaustion and wanting to punch people in the face.

But if that wasn't already enough, there's also a whole other slew of ~other~ lesser-known period symptoms you probably didn't even know existed.

We're talking about the times when your period pain is like an 11/10 and you're laying on the floor fantasising about Deliveroo orders and at the same time wondering why you're you're experiencing excruciating lower back pain (??) and achy legs (??).

To learn more about some weird period symptoms, we asked OB/GYN Dr Nicole Stamatopoulos about all the things we didn't know were period pain. And turns out there's A LOT.

So, next time you get your period and feel like your whole body is literally falling apart - know you're not alone.

Period Pain Symptom #1: Aching legs.

Ever get those weird achy pains in your legs? The ones that kind of feel like growing pains, but... you stopped growing, like, ten years ago?

Well, it could be a sign your period is coming.

"Some women experience leg pain before their period, commonly on the front of their thighs. This is because of the referred pain from the uterus, with the initial cramps prior to periods starting," explains Dr Stamatopoulos.