Would you actually want to know if your teens are having sex?

Warning: AJLT spoilers ahead!

In the latest episode of And Just Like That the unconfirmed hook-up between Miranda's son Brady and Charlotte's daughter Lily really got me thinking about how we deal with our kids transitioning into adulthood and all that comes with it.

Charlotte and Miranda's initial shock gives way to some humorous and highly relatable exchanges between the friends about their kids' sex lives that I lapped up as a mum to an almost teenage boy.

On the one hand, there's this huge sense of disbelief that your kids are having sex at all, as defined by Carrie's classic quote: "It's like hearing that two of my stuffed animals are having sex." To which Miranda responds with, "How do you think we feel!"

And on the other, there is the knowledge of what we were up to at the same age that leads Charlotte to the conclusion it's better to not know too much in the way of details.

"I had a lot of sex that my mother did not know about," Charlotte says to Miranda.

"And everything worked out. So, no - I don't want to know."

I loved this storyline because not only was it relatable and funny; it showed the nuance of coming to terms with a fact of life - our beautiful little kids will one day become sexually active adults and this is as it should be.

But that doesn't mean it is easy to deal with.

As a parent, we often have such a fine line to walk between wanting to keep our kids safe, while also giving them the space to make mistakes. As I see my son's teenage years stretch before me, I know I will have to tread very carefully indeed - especially when it comes to the delicate subject of sex and relationships.