7 reasons why your hair is greasy after you just washed it, like, a minute ago.

You get out of the shower with your freshly washed hair and - OH COME ON! How does it already feel greasy and waxy? Like, HOW?

While it's normal for your hair to get greasy after a couple of days, having oily hair straight after you jump out of the shower and dry your hair is a thing you shouldn't have to deal with. Because we all have better things to do than sass around washing our hair every two seconds, AM I RIGHT?

But we'll let you in on a little secret, come in close. Closer. It might be... you.

No, seriously! It might. Awkward, we know. So, stop piling the blame on your cute scalp!

There are a bunch of surprising little mistakes you could be making on the daily that could be behind why your hair is greasy straight after washing it.

Because we're all just out here just trying to snatch up a Good Hair Day, we've pulled together a little guide on what could be happening and how to avoid it.

Okay, let's go.

1. You're over-conditioning your hair.

You might be putting too much conditioner near your roots, boo. We know you were doing it with the very best intentions, but you actually don't need to slather your entire mop with conditioner - yep, even if your hair is feeling dry and brittle. Cause your ends need conditioner way more than your roots.

Slapping a heap of conditioner on your scalp means each and every cuticle will be heavily coated with conditioner, adding more than the required amount of moisture to your hair, trapping oil and leading to greasiness. Eek! Not what you want. At all.

So, as a rule of thumb, only apply conditioner from the bottom of your ears downward in order to avoid making your scalp appear greasy. Kay?

2. You're not rinsing the products out of your hair properly.

W-wa-wait! Slow down, sport. Before you jump out of the shower, you'll want to make sure you've rinsed all of your shampoo and conditioner out of your hair, yeah? Like, *properly* rinsed it out.

We know you're running late for work, we all are - but, we promise: This simple step can make all the difference.

Cause if you're not fully rinsing your conditioner out, the ingredients can get trapped on your scalp and additional oils will start developing, setting you up for that greasy Slick Rick look you’re trying to avoid.

To make sure you rinse everything out properly, opt for warm water when you shower. Not only will this kinda temperature help open your cuticles so your products can actually get to work, but it'll also prevent product build-up.