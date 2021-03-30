LEIGH CAMPBELL: People keep asking how my hair is so long. Here's what they don't know.

ICYMI, my hair is really long at the moment. Like, really long. I think the longest it has ever been.

You’d know that if you listen to You Beauty because it’s pretty much all I talk about, or if you’ve seen one of my recent Instagram pics - it takes up the whole picture if I’m wearing it out.

And it’s these social media photos that have people messaging me to ask what the secret is, how I got it so long and what I’m doing to make it so luscious. I’ve had a whole bunch of DMs in the past few weeks asking if I am taking magical pills or vitamins.

So I wanted to set the record straight because… well… a few things.

Firstly, you can't gauge texture on a photo. Not really. So while it may look strong and healthy, I want to assure you that the lengths and ends are really, really dry and damaged. Even my split ends have split ends.

I’m doing my darndest to hydrate and nourish the ends, but products can only do so much.

I wanted to reassure you that if you see someone on Instagram with ‘beautiful, healthy’ hair it might not be that way in real life, or it could be extensions.