How do you look after curly, textured hair?

"Now, not all curls are the same so there’s not really one generic answer. But what I can say is that my team and I pride ourselves in simplifying people's curly hair routine to get great results," Rumbie said.

Natalia also suggests some easy tips that you can implement at home.

"It all starts with hair health and method," she said. "Invest in good shampoo and conditioner, plus hydrating leave-in treatments and masks. From there you will use your styling products.

"The more you give the hair what it's thirsty for, the better it'll behave," Natalia added.

Are there any general products that you recommend?

"Yes, now depending on how curly and the texture this all varies! So, if you have curly but fine hair, something hydrating will be amazing. Eleven Australia Sea Salt Spray will also really help give it the body and fullness to hold the curl, without drying like a lot of other sea salt sprays tend to do.

"When you have denser, thick curly hair you need your heavier, shea butter products to really hydrate and add shine to those dull, unruly bits. You can also use an anti-frizz paste," Natalia suggested.

"I suggest the Rumbie & Co product line. All the products are hydrating and scientifically designed with the right pH and ingredients to give us consistently great results. And a little product goes a long way," Rumbie said.

Is there anything we should avoid?

When it comes to looking after our curls, there are some things we should avoid doing.

"Avoid heat styling where possible, never over process your hair and avoid sulphate shampoos. These things will strip your hair of natural oils. Brushing when dry and sleeping with your hair tied up are also big nos, as they cause breakage," Natalia said.

Now, after you understand the basics of how your curls work, it's time to introduce some products in. These three ladies all have curly, textured hair, and after years of trialling and testing products, they have found which products work best for them.

Nanayaa Ramírez