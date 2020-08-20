Finding your Holy Grail shampoo and conditioner ain't easy. Just like finding the right mascara, sometimes you have to wade through a whole load of products until you find something that ticks all the boxes. Cause we're all just out here trying to nick a good hair day and minimise styling time after washing AMIRITE?

Whether it be keeping your frizzy hair in check, enhancing your curls or adding a bit of volume and oomph to limp hair, there's a shampoo and conditioner out there that's targeted to your needs. And it doesn't matter if you wash your hair every day, every other day, once a week, once a year (maybe step things up a little, though) - you want something that *actually* responds to your hair.

If you're still looking for the right duo for you - we've got you covered. We asked women to share their absolute faves, and why.

"For an eco-friendly packaging-free option...a smaller brand called Shampoo With A Purpose was really lovely and did wonders for my dehydrated hair." – Catherine.

"After reading a recommendation on shampoo bars on [the You beauty Facebook page] a few months ago, some lovely lady recommended an Australian business called Shampoo With A Purpose. I LOVE the Volume Shampoo/Conditioner bar and use it on my kid's hair too. It’s brilliant and says that one bar replaces six bottles of shampoo". – Ange.

"Controversial opinion maybe...but I love the Shampoo with a Purpose shampoo bars! It doesn’t strip my hair like other shampoo bars have in the past and it lasts for ages. Also, one wash is enough followed by whatever conditioner I have on hand." – Nicole.

