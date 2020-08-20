Search
"I used it once and fell in love!" From $4 to $54, women share their go-to shampoo and conditioner.

Finding your Holy Grail shampoo and conditioner ain't easy. Just like finding the right mascara, sometimes you have to wade through a whole load of products until you find something that ticks all the boxes. Cause we're all just out here trying to nick a good hair day and minimise styling time after washing AMIRITE?

Whether it be keeping your frizzy hair in check, enhancing your curls or adding a bit of volume and oomph to limp hair, there's a shampoo and conditioner out there that's targeted to your needs. And it doesn't matter if you wash your hair every day, every other day, once a week, once a year (maybe step things up a little, though) - you want something that *actually* responds to your hair.

If you're still looking for the right duo for you - we've got you covered. We asked women to share their absolute faves, and why.

Listen to Mamamia's podcast for your face, You Beauty, where we speak with celebrity hairstylist and salon owner Renya Xydis. Post continues below.

Shampoo With A Purpose, $15.

"For an eco-friendly packaging-free option...a smaller brand called Shampoo With A Purpose was really lovely and did wonders for my dehydrated hair." – Catherine.

"After reading a recommendation on shampoo bars on [the You beauty Facebook page] a few months ago, some lovely lady recommended an Australian business called Shampoo With A Purpose. I LOVE the Volume Shampoo/Conditioner bar and use it on my kid's hair too. It’s brilliant and says that one bar replaces six bottles of shampoo". – Ange.

"Controversial opinion maybe...but I love the Shampoo with a Purpose shampoo bars! It doesn’t strip my hair like other shampoo bars have in the past and it lasts for ages. Also, one wash is enough followed by whatever conditioner I have on hand." – Nicole.

NAK Nourish Shampoo and Conditioner, $29.95.

"NAK - Nourish Shampoo and Conditioner! Absolutely love this brand. It’s used by my hairdresser (and I have purchased it from them), and is honestly one of those products that *actually* works for my coloured and often dry hair. It’s vegan too, so great for those who are conscious of that." – Despina.

"I get keratin applied every second month, and use NAK Nourish Shampoo and Conditioner. I love it because it’s the one product I’ve found that doesn’t make my roots super oily.” – Stephanie.

Garnier Full and Luscious, $4.19.

"When I stopped working earlier in the year, I had to find some shampoo and conditioner that was a bit more budget-friendly. I have been using Garnier Full and Luscious Shampoo and Conditioner and it has been amazing - I was so pleasantly surprised. It makes my hair really soft and shiny and gives it volume. After using it a few times a week for about four months, my hair is visibly thicker and fuller!" - Emilia.

Garnier Fructis Full & Luscious 

ELEVEN Hydrate My Hair Moisture Shampoo and Conditioner, $24.95.

"I lost a lot of hair after being sick last year so I have done the rounds! My favourite ended up being the ELEVEN range - I love the Hydrate My Hair and the Repair My Hair. I tried so many including bougie ones like Alterna Caviar (too heavy) Olaplex (nice, but not outstanding) Kerastase (quite nice) and a heap of others, but ELEVEN is fab! I got it as a sample from Adore Beauty and just used it once and fell in love! I've also tried heaps of different hair growth shampoos as I was growing my hair long again after being sick, but I always found them super drying. Now I rely on ELEVEN and a Mason & Pearson brush and my hair is growing like a dream!" - Stacey.

I have dry blonde hair and ELEVEN Shampoo and Conditioner range leaves it feeling healthy and fresh every time. I also find my hair is easier to style after using this product!" - Alisa.

Redken All Soft, $21.71.

"Redken All Soft is by far the best I have tried for bleached hair. The shampoo and conditioner helps keep those dry ends in good shape! I highly recommend to all my friends and have had a couple hairdressers recommend it to me, too." - Lauren.

Redken All Soft Conditioner 

Christophe Robin Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner with Rose Extracts, $49.

"I have fine hair and find that most shampoos weigh my hair down and make it feel really flat, the conditioners don’t really feel that nourishing. Christophe Robin Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner with Rose Extracts not only smell incredible, but they also feel ultra-nourishing but don't weigh my hair down at all. The best part? You don’t actually need to use a lot - so it lasts for ages!" - Lily.

  

  
Christophe Robin Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner with Rose Extract.

 

 

Alterna Caviar Restructuring Bond Repair, $50.

"The Alterna Caviar Restructuring Bond Repair range is the real MVP! I have used many salon brands over the years, but this is the only range that has been able to bring my hair back to health after being punished for years with bleach and heat tools." - Katie.

"Love these products! They smell amazing! I won a set and used them for my gym routine for nine months - great value!" - Elise.

Ouai Thick Hair Shampoo and Conditioner, $48.

"Ouai has been amazing for me! I have thick long hair and I don’t need to use much, it lasts me nearly a whole year - I buy it every time Sephora have their sale! It gives me volume and keeps my hair shiny!" - Elaine.

"Ouai Thick Hair Shampoo and Conditioner. Life-changing for those of us with thick frizzy hair. It’s expensive, but worth it!" - Melissa.

Davines LOVE Curl Shampoo and Conditioner, $38.95.

"Davines OI range is phenomenally hydrating without being oily or weighing your hair down. I recently started using the LOVE Curl range to bring back my curl and it’s been amazing!" - Ashley Jane.

Virtue Labs Shampoo and Conditioner, $54.

"So goddamn expensive but I really notice and feel the difference when I wash with it. My tip is to use a more affordable shampoo as your first shampoo to get the grime out of your hair THEN go in with Virtue for the second shampoo!" - Amy.

"After I blow dry my hair, I basically don't even need to use a straightener because of how smooth it is. Bonus points for Virtue - they use keratin that they extract from human hair, so that our hair uses what it needs to repair damage and never overloads with too much protein." - Rowena.

"I am obsessed with Virtue! The repair range is doing wonders for my hair. I have fine hair, but a lot of it, and get foils every eight weeks, my hair feels light-weight, soft and fresh - like I haven’t even been getting it dyed! I also love how quickly it dries. I think I noticed after switching to this brand just how other brands can create that build-up on your strands." - Georgie Grimshaw.

Redwin Tea Tree Shampoo, $3.99.

"I have really long and really thick hair and I love the Tea Tree as a clarifying shampoo and the Coal Tar for scalp care/dandruff. My experience is that if your hair is long/thick naturally, don’t mess with fancy products and just let it do its thing." - Lydia May.

Redwin Tea Tree Shampoo 

Bumble & Bumble Invisible Oil Shampoo and Conditioner, $21.

"I cannot survive without Bumble & Bumble Invisible Oil shampoo, conditioner and hair oil! I have long, straight hair and I get foils - this keeps my hair so healthy, silky and prevents breakage. It’s incredible! I only wash my hair one to two times a week, I leave the conditioner in for a mini-treatment in the shower and then once towel-dried and detangled I use one and a half pumps of the hair oil massaged through the ends. I can let it dry naturally or dry it with the hair dryer and it feels so soft and manageable. I absolutely love it!" - Elke.

Feature image: @elevenaustralia

What's your favourite shampoo and conditioner? Did it make the cut? Let us know in the comments below.

