Dry shampoos are being recalled for having a cancer-causing ingredient. Here's what to know.

In light of these findings, experts are saying that there are a few very important things you should know before ditching dry shampoo and some of your other favourite hair products forever.

So, we're going to break it all down.

Below, we explain everything you need to know.

Can dry shampoo really cause cancer?

While it's true that traces of benzene have been found in hair products like dry shampoo, and the ingredient has been proven to cause cancer, can the amount of benzene in dry shampoo products actually harm your health?

The short answer is no.

As experts will tell you, the level of benzene in a can of dry shampoo isn't enough to have an impact on your health.

Science educator and cosmetic chemist Dr Michelle Wong, known as 'Lab Muffin' online (she's also one of Mamamia's recent Skin Summit experts!) said you'd be more likely to be exposed to a higher amount of benzene from breathing in city air for half a day.

We'll just let that sink in.

In her most recent Instagram clip, she busts some of the most common misconceptions floating around on the topic, saying that while there's obviously no safe level of benzene, it's important to keep in mind that it doesn't necessarily mean that any amount of the ingredient is dangerous to your health.

Because while it's good to be cautious, we also need to be realistic.

She said in the post, "You need to be exposed to extremely high amounts to have a noticeably higher risk of cancer," adding that it's "super unlikely to happen even with daily dry shampoo use."

She also adds that contrary to what you might be hearing or seeing on social media, benzene isn't easily absorbed through the scalp and into your bloodstream. It doesn't really work like that.