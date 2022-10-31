Dry shampoos are being recalled for having a cancer-causing ingredient. Here's what to know.

In case you missed it, there's recently been a lot of noise around hair products and the dangers of their ingredients - particularly when it comes to dry shampoo.
Following the movements in the United States and Canada, some dry shampoos have recently been recalled in Australia - such as Bed Head, Dove and TRESemmé - after the detection of 'high' levels of a cancer-causing ingredient.
The ingredient in question? Benzene.
If you're not a scientist and don't know anything about benzene (fair), it's basically a chemical that's used in coal tar and petroleum - and has been found to have carcinogenic properties.
Naturally, this revelation has caused the Internet to absolutely blow up, making it pretty hard to navigate what's actually true and what's... not.