It’s come to our, and The Internet’s attention that people exist out there who don’t know what GHD stands for. As in, the GHD straightener you use most days.

This writer may or may not have been one of those people, but that’s beside the point.

This week, the hair gods shared a tweet from last year on Instagram, throwing back to the good old days when no one knew what their brand name stood for.

“I’ve just found out ‘ghd’ means ‘good hair day’ please tell me I’m not the only one or am I just stupid,” the Twitter user wrote in August last year.

Only… turns out a heck of a lot of people still didn’t know what the acronym stood for. Cue brain explosions in the comments section.

Did you know this?! OMG mind blown. You expect the name to be something fancy but it’s not!! I can’t believe this. how am I only finding out that ghd actually stands for good hair day..that’s so smart!, they cried.

Some people even got a bit ~defensive~ about it.

No I didn’t know but it sounds stupid. Well alright, Susan, nothing to get worked up about.

In any case, it got us thinking.

What are all the other beauty brand name meanings we’ve never really thought about, but now we do, have no clue about?

If you’re wondering too, we’ve done some digging. Here’s a list of the real meanings of some of your favourite go-to beauty brands.