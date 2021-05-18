5 things you need to know if you tie your hair up every day.

Can someone please check on Ariana Grande? We're worried about her. Because, did you know that wearing your hair up in a ponytail could actually be doing you a whole world of harm?

Of course we're serious! Would we lie to you?

Turns out that constantly throwing your hair back into a slick bun or high ponytail could be the reason you might be suffering from premature baldness and splitting headaches. Neat!

Watch: Here are five genius ways to lift your hair game in a cinch. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Wanna find out more about why you need to switch up your hair game now and then?

Here are five surprising things you need to know if you tie your hair up every day.

1. Premature baldness.

While it's normal to shed hair and find clumps of the stuff in your drain (the average person loses between 50 to 100 hairs a day), there is such a thing as losing too much hair.

Experts say that wearing your hair up in very tight styles like braids, tight ponytails, or even weighty hair extensions, can put your poor little hair follicles under continuous stress, resulting in something called traction alopecia.

In case you're not a hair scientist, traction alopecia is a form of hair loss that can affect both children and adults. While it's not classified as a medical condition, it can have some serious psychological effects - because losing hair is the absolute pits.

Listen: We need to talk about your scalp. Here's why. Post continues below.

The good news is that traction alopecia is something you can prevent - if you catch these kinds of symptoms early enough, things are reversible and your hair can regrow.

The most obvious first step is to take preventative measures - i.e. switch up your hairstyle, STAT. We recommend avoiding any super tight hairstyles to prevent pulling and stress on your hair follicles.

If you notice more scalp showing (especially around the margins of your hairline), a widening part, thinning hair or double the amount of hair falling, this is a sign you need to switch to a looser style.