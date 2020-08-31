I have medium-length, thick hair that tends to fluff out and make me look like I'm Hagrid, Keeper of The Keys, if I let it dry naturally. I know I'm supposed to be a beauty expert and all that stuff, but when it comes to my hair I literally have the styling skills of a bean.

There's just a lot of it. And it's way too much work. See, the 'ol' wash and go' is not a thing for us thick-haired girls. Like, ever. It's a TASK if you want to wash and style your hair. It takes all of the products, all of the styling tools and all of the arm strength if you want to look semi-decent.

It's true - I'm not being dramatic. The last time I went out in public with air-dried hair and zero styling was when I was about 17 years old. I had been to the beach earlier in the day and just rocked up to a party with salty, scrunched hair. Ballsy, I know. Approximately five-minutes in, someone told me I looked like the "Paddle Pop lion". I think I laughed and did a fake roar or something (what a joker!), and then went on to just suppress that one comment deep down, inside, forever. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

*Cue sixteen years of hair straightening*.

Listen to Mamamia's podcast for your face, You Beauty, where we speak with celebrity hairstylist and salon owner Renya Xydis about how to get salon smooth hair at home. Post continues below.

If you've also been complaining about your thick hair since you were a fetus, we have a treat for you. We've asked a bunch of THL (thick-haired ladies. It's a thing, we swear) at Mamamia to tell us some of the most common hair problems they suffer on the regular.

1. Snapping your hair elastic when you try to do one more loop.

"My life is just a constant string of snapped hair ties." - Bridgette.

"Those thin ones don’t stand a chance." - Katie.

2. Having so much hair in your bum after a shower.

Like, HEAPS. It's uncomfortable and feels super weird to take out. But you know - we just deal with it like the champs we are.

3. Not being able to put your hair up for more than two hours.

"Always have Panadol handy for the inevitable headache from wearing your hair up." - Nicolle.

4. Not washing your hair at night because it takes 10 years to dry.

"Don’t wash your hair at night - it NEVER dries. Always wash it in the morning." - Katie.

5. Having to double-down on thick AF hair elastics.

"My product recommendation is really thick hair bands, and two of them." - Isobel.

Thick hair elastics FTW