How often should you really be washing your hair? We asked an actual expert.

Fact: There's no beauty topic that'll divide a group of close friends quite like hair washing schedules. We're all curious to know what other people do with their hair - because it seems like everyone has a different thing going on. Some people are all about that squeaky-clean feeling and wash their hair on the daily, while others prefer to stretch out their routine to a couple of times a week and use dry shampoo to fool everyone (genius).

It's a complicated game.

But how often should we really wash our hair? To save you having another heated debate over brunch, we've done you guys a solid and hit up a trichologist to answer the most common questions about washing your hair. Never heard of a trichologist? They may sound like a type of dinosaur, but trichologists are actually dermatologists who have an expertise in hair and scalp health. They talk about this kind of stuff with their clients every single day, which proves just how important it is.

How often should we be washing our hair?

"There is no real right or wrong answer," said trichologist Carolyn Evans-Frost at Absolique Hair Health Clinic in Brisbane, who notes that it will depend on the individual and the scalp condition.

To give you a bit of a guide, here's how often you should wash your hair according to your scalp type:﻿

If you have an oily scalp: "If someone has a naturally oily scalp, they may need to wash daily for hair styling reasons," said Evans-Frost.

"I have found with many people now working from home, hair washing and hair styling has reduced simply because they do not need to look a certain way for work every day. Their scalp is still healthy."

If anything, pushing out your washing routine to every second day or every third day will help encourage your scalp’s natural oil production to normalise.

If you have a dry scalp: If you have a dry scalp and you're washing your hair every day, you're going to have a bad time. A dry scalp can lead to super dehydrated strands (hey, breakage) because there's not enough oil being produced. On top of this, the effects of cooler weather and a lack of vitamin D can lead to "increased scalp scale" (which is actually different to dandruff).