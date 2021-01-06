20 women who actually saved their damaged hair share what product did the job.

From someone with first-hand experience, damaged hair is quite hard to bring back to life.

If you use a heat tool most days, get your hair bleached or do both (guilty), your hair probably needs some serious TLC.

While you're here... here are five ways to lift your hair game. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

There are plenty of products marketed to save dry and damaged hair, promising shine, strength and hair growth, but only a few will actually make a noticeable difference.

Here, 20 women share the product that saved their hair; whether that be a mask, treatment or oil (one product was mentioned countless times, so you know it's good.)