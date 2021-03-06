8 myths hairdressers really wish you'd stop believing.

There's so many little white beauty lies floating around. Heap of 'em. And they're all soaked up by us sweet little fools. Especially when it comes to the hair industry.

Like, remember when old mate Marcia from the Brady Bunch made us all believe that brushing your hair 100 times a night made it healthy and shiny? Well, she did a REAL dirty on us.

Marcia, Marcia, Marcia. Tsk, tsk, tsk.

And what about the lemon juice trick? When everyone said it would make your hair look all sun-kissed and cute? But then you came out the other end of summer with really messed-up/damaged/discoloured hair? What a flop.

Since there's plenty of other myths kicking around being all obnoxious and stuff, we decided to ask Jason Fassbender, Schwarzkopf Professional Guest Artist and Creative Director at PRéMA, to help us debunk some of the biggest ones hairdressers hate.

1. Does plucking a grey hair from your head really make more grey hair grow?

Pls tell us this is a myth, Jason. Pls.

"This is one of my favourites! Plucking greys definitely won’t make more grow BUT, what it will do, is make them stick up when they regrow making them more noticeable," Fassbender said.

Oh, damn.

"Leave them alone and they have the weight in them to sit flat with the rest of your hair, pluck them and they will stick up until they get long enough to blend."

2. Will washing oily hair less frequently make it less oily?

If you have oily hair, you know the struggle. While some of us can get away with not washing our hair for, like, 10 weeks at a time, other poor dames out there have to wash their hair every single day, or risk looking like a grease trap.

But what if we were the ones *making* our hair oily in the first place?

"This one all depends on your hair type and the amount of natural oil your body produces," Fassbender said.

"Sometimes frequent washing will strip all your natural oil, causing the body to produce more to replace it. So, in this case yes, less washing will eventually slow the process and make it less oily. If you’re naturally oily, sorry, no such luck!"

Boo.

3. Does trimming your hair regularly actually make it grow faster?

Okay, you guys. This is SORTA true. While you can't speed your hair growth by trimming it, apparently getting regular snips will make sure it's growing as fast as it possibly can. Cute!

"Trimming won’t accelerate growth but what it will do is remove dry ends that are prone to splitting up the shaft which will, in time, require a bigger cut," Fassbender said.