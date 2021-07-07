Need a new shampoo? Here are 10 really good ones you can grab at the supermarket.

Shampoo is one of those products I've never spent much money on.

As a product I use regularly and one that washes down the drain soon after applying it, I'd prefer to spend my money on other things. Plus, much like my approach to makeup and skincare, I know there are great, inexpensive shampoos at my local supermarket or chemist.

Watch: Five ways to lift your hair game. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

From someone who's tried many affordable options, here are 10 of the best shampoos to grab when you're next getting your groceries.

Image: Chemist Warehouse.

Out of all the supermarket shampoos I've tried, nothing quite compares to this option from OGX. Not only does it leave my hair feeling clean and hydrated (that's a big win - my hair is perpetually dry), but it's also sulfate-free so it won't damage my colour.