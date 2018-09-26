The Twins recap The Bachelor: An X-rated pool session makes us very uncomfortable.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

Excuse us, but Mr Badger has decided to take his six girlfriends back to his favourite era.

The 1950s, an idyllic time before the contraceptive pill and when rape was still legal in marriage and Indigenous Australians were not recognised as fully human.

… Cool.

But no one cares because Badger. Likes. To. Dress. Up. Pls.

The last thing anyone needs at this point is a themed group date where Osher provides us with the history of bowling before excitedly shouting nonsensical rules, but alas, here we are.

Mr Badger announces that he's "all dressed up like a pet lizard" and EUGH pet lizards hardly ever dress up. Britney adds that he looks like Chewy the alpaca who has featured in past episodes and Chewy is deeply hurt by the comparison.