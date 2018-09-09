The problem with the latest clue that Cass wins The Bachelor.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

Over the last few weeks, a couple of rather odd clues have pointed to an unlikely Bachelor winner: Cass Wood.

While Brittany Hockley and Brooke Blurton emerged as early frontrunners, with Sportsbet’s odds listing Brittany, Brooke, and Sophie as most likely to win, an Instagram video posted last week gave a big hint it’s actually Cass who ends up with Nick Cummins.

The video, shared to DJ Tori Levett’s 121,000 Instagram followers, showed Cass Wood wearing a big ol’ sparkling ring on her engagement finger.

In the video, 23-year-old Cass’ friend even zooms in on the ring, as Cass shows it off to the camera.

THEN, on Saturday, Cass uploaded an innocuous picture of her with a dog and a juice in Manly.

The picture was tagged 'Dolce Terra Manly,' which, one dedicated Mamamia writer noticed, was the same place Nick Cummins was at on Saturday.