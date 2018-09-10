The clue that suggests none of the Bachelor contestants end up with Honey Badger.

GUYS.

We have another Bachie clue and we’re waving it around at the office like Alisha with a group date card.

If there’s one thing we love about The Bachelor, apart from the way it gives our sad lives meaning for a few blissful weeks, it’s the friendships forged by the women in the house.

This season we’ve already farewelled Romy, Cat and Alisha, who shared an unbreakable bond over their love of being horrible, but there’s another group of gal pals remaining and they may have just revealed a MASSIVE clue.

A clue that suggests none of them win.

Because nothing unites women more than being dumped by the same guy, right?

Cassie, Britt and Sophie sat down for an interview with The Saturday Telegraph and we honestly think there’s no way they’d be this friendly if one of them had actually ended up with Nick.

“No man is going to get between us and our new friendship,” Britt said during the interview.