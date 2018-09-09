What's the big secret Brooke Blurton is hiding from the Honey Badger? We investigate.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub . It’s a blast.

Bachelor fans be warned. Wednesday night’s episode is set to deliver a bombshell of epic proportions.

According to episode teasers, 23-year-old front-runner Brooke Blurton will make a shock revelation to Nick ‘Honey Badger’ Cummins.

“It’s something big and it’s something you should know,” she says in the episode preview.

Nick reacts accordingly… “I did not see this coming,” he says.

Consider yourself, sufficiently teased.

Here’s what we know so far…

In their exit interview, The Bachelor’s tripod villain group – Cat, Romy, and Alisha – gave Cosmopolitan Australia a few hints.

“It’s juicy,” Cat said.

“But you know what? It’s going to make Australia love her even more. As they should. She deserves every bit of support she’s getting because beautiful inside and out.”

While we’re going to have to wait a few more days to have our suspicions confirmed, we have some theories and we’d like to share.

#TheBachelorAU

What is exactly Brooke’s secret?

Cant wait to find out. 6 days to long to wait, so I will speculate.

It must be devastating!

She believes “The Bachelor” franchise is not an honest way to meet potential partners ? pic.twitter.com/nJY3dMesob — Roger (@Roger_xxxxxxxxx) September 6, 2018