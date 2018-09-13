The Twins recap The Bachelor: "Let's stop kidding ourselves." One woman walks out.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

Well.

If we wanted to watch people drive cars we wouldn’t be… here.

But this show isn’t about us. It’s about Osher. And he has never experienced anything as funny as women driving fast cars.

He cannot. He has weed himself and now he needs to be changed.

Osher has combined Nick's passion for explaining things to women with his own penchant for games that don't make sense. And, yes, he likes this very much.

In the first stage of Osher's nonsensical competition, Nick has to give directions to women who are blindfolded. This is problematic for two reasons.

We unpack the funniest moments from the Honey Badger’s latest week in the mansion on our Bach Chat podcast. Post continues after audio.

Nick uses words like "HOOROO" and "CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG" which is fine except no one can understand him. Dasha never learned to drive a manual because she's had better things to do such as raise a child etc.

The whole of Australia then has to watch Dasha not be able to drive a car which is unpleasant and stressful.

She asks the girls not to laugh at her but, Dasha, it's not the girls who are laughing.