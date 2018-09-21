To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

When it comes to reality dating shows, there’s a lot we don’t see.

From the long hours spent filming group and single dates to the endless hours the Bachelor contestants spend killing time in the mansion, there’s bound to be countless moments we miss.

But now, thanks to an eagle-eyed fan, we’ve gained a little extra insight into just what goes on during single dates on The Bachelor.

Speaking to HIT’s Stav, Abby and Matt yesterday, a woman named Antonia has shared her insights after she spotted Nick and Sophie on a single date in the Hunter Valley.

“I think it’s interesting watching the actual date happen because you do see them sitting there chatting and then one producer will talk to one and pull the other aside,” she told the radio hosts.

“And then they’ll go back to the date, and then the producers pull them aside individually,” she added.

Well, that definitely doesn’t sound intimate…

“Definitely you can see there’s quite a connection there,” Antonia said about Sophie and the Honey Badger. “But it’s hard to know how real it really is when you are watching it.”