The Twins recap The Bachelor: Er... it actually just became too mean.

SHHH.
SOMEONE’S GOING TO STORM OUT AND YES IT’S ALL WE’VE THOUGHT ABOUT FOR SIX FULL DAYS.
This is everything we’ve ever wanted so we need quiet – especially from Alisha who is always speaking just a little too loudly especially for inside.
She has found a date card, probably inside Osher’s tightly clutched hand, before violently pushing him away and reading it out to all the girls.
AHEM.
It’s a group date and dear God no one needs another one of Osher’s games. Pls.
But wait.
The date card says three new girls will be arriving, and Brittany confidently announces "intruders!" while nodding because she is clever and has clearly done her research.
Top Comments
I get that, like a horrible accident, people sit and look at the road carnage. I get that with a mature and informed mindset, I know this is all just COMPLETELY media manufactured for entertainment. But...and it's a pretty big BUT, this stuff is airing when vulnerables can watch and see. Where people with a less discerning eye can absorb the messages of misogyny, alcohol as a social lubricant, the definition and value of beauty, the value of cliques and being in the power group and how bullying is funny, entertainment, 'juicy', sends someone off at their wit's end (if that wasn't manufactured too) and the culprits are left behind to enjoy the spoils of their nastiness. In a world where power, that malicious type, used to keep your territory free of people that are different - like women, people of other races, religions, who have different ideas to your own, who are generally not like you and cannot be controlled by those in power, are persecuted and marginalised, should we NOT be encouraging this? I know it's easy to respond - get a life, you don't have to watch it if you don't want to, but this show is so diffused in EVERYTHING and EVERYWHERE with ads pumping it morning, noon and night, social media going nuts with it, everyone talking about it and those vulnerables being given the directive that that's the way to act. Something needs to be done. We are hearing all the time about bullying - our politicians right now, the powerplays that lead to victims of the 'me too' movement. How can we hope to stop bullying by criticising it on the one hand and enabling and perpetuating it in shows like The Bachelor on the other? I get it's just entertainment, but at what cost?
Cannot agree more
Wow! I tried to watch this show again for the hundredth time; but I still found it frustrating and boring as hell. But that was great.
Some of my faves.
"Nick used to be a Wallaby.
Osher. No one gives a f*ck."
"Cat needs to explain to Romy that when they got dressed into their uniforms ... Deanna tied up her top, which showed her midriff"
(I saw that. What's Cat, in high school?)
"The purpose of the date is for Nick to mansplain honey to Tenille, even though he admittedly knows nothing about it."
Tried watching 100 times? - I admire your tenacity ;o)
More like a glutten for punishment.
What is it they say about doing the same thing over and over, and expecting a different outcome?