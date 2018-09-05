The Twins recap The Bachelor: Er... it actually just became too mean.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

SHHH.

SOMEONE’S GOING TO STORM OUT AND YES IT’S ALL WE’VE THOUGHT ABOUT FOR SIX FULL DAYS.

This is everything we’ve ever wanted so we need quiet – especially from Alisha who is always speaking just a little too loudly especially for inside.

She has found a date card, probably inside Osher’s tightly clutched hand, before violently pushing him away and reading it out to all the girls.

AHEM.

It’s a group date and dear God no one needs another one of Osher’s games. Pls.

But wait.

The date card says three new girls will be arriving, and Brittany confidently announces "intruders!" while nodding because she is clever and has clearly done her research.